General Election 2024 Blackpool South: Labour's Chris Webb retains seat as town's MP

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 03:02 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 03:07 BST
The people have Blackpool South have spoken and their MP has retained his seat.

Labour’s Chris Webb has retained his seat in Blackpool South - repeating his victory at the recent by-election in the constituency.

Reform UK came second with their candidate Mark Butcher putting the Conservatives down in third place.

Labour's Chris Webb with his family - (from left) dad Carl, mum Kay and wife PortiaLabour's Chris Webb with his family - (from left) dad Carl, mum Kay and wife Portia
Labour's Chris Webb with his family - (from left) dad Carl, mum Kay and wife Portia | LDRS

Chris said he was delighted “people had put their faith in him once again” and pledged to hit the ground running “raising the key issues raised by residents on the doorstep.”

Result - Stephen Black (Independent) 261; Mark Butcher (Reform UK) 10,068; Andrew Cregan (Liberal Democrat) 1,041; Zak Khan (Conservative) 5,504; Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 183; Ben Thomas (Green Party) 1,207; Chris Webb (Labour) 16,916

