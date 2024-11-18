Gazza: England football legend Paul Gascoigne to make one-off appearance at this Lancashire venue
Paul Gascoigne, who had spells at Lazio, Newcastle, Tottenham and Burnley, will be speaking a two sessions at The Club in Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.
The afternoon session will run from 12.30pm till 4.30pm and the evening session from 6-10pm.
The event is being put on by Lostock Hall events, who have previously arranged for sporting greats Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton and Nigel Benn to star at the venue.
They say: “We are offering you one of the most intimate opportunities to get up close with one of our countries sporting icons with only a limited number of tickets available, you will be no more than 15 yards away from the legend watching Gazza deliver his life story, you’ll literally have a front row experience anywhere in the room.”
Various packages are on offer, some including a photograph with Gazza and an autograph. Gnerally on the occasion, there will also be a close-up magician, comedian, free prize draw, raffle, sports memorabilia auction and hot food available to buy.
