Garstang recycling shop re-opens bigger and better than before

A new and improved recycling shop has re-opened its doors after expanding due to popular demand.

Garstang Community Recycling and Reuse Centre in Brockholes Way, Catterall, has proved so popular that it has been extended to put on show a larger catalogue of its second hand items.

Fulwood-based charity Gift92, which runs the shop at the Lancashire County Council recycling site, invited Wyre East County Coun Shaun Turner and the Mayor of Garstang, Coun Peter Ryder, to re-open it last week.

Chairman of Gift92, Peter Metcalf, said: “I’m very grateful that people have supported the reuse shop so strongly that it has allowed us to expand and improve the range of goods we have on sale.

“We are a Preston-based charity, established to help people in real need by supplying essential furniture, household items and appliances to help make their house a home. The shop proceeds support our work in the community.

“The shop provides a source of good quality items at low cost, as well as helping to divert waste from landfill and prevent unnecessary waste.”

The centre was established in September 2015 to divert more waste from landfill, and helps find a home for more than three tonnes of goods every month.

County Coun Turner said: “The county council opened the reuse shop in recognition that a significant proportion of household waste is now seen as a valuable resource which can be reused, recycled and reconditioned.

“The recent shop expansion shows just how successful it has been.”

Coun Turner added: “This is all down to local people being prepared to support it, by making donations, as well as buying goods, and the local charities having run the shop so well and making it appealing for people to visit.

“I’m very pleased to be invited to join Coun Ryder to reopen the shop following its recent expansion and I’m sure that it will go onto even further success.”

As well as continuing to offer all kinds of useful household items, including kitchen and garden equipment, electrical items, children’s toys, clothes, books, CDs and DVDs, the shop now features a section just for furniture, and more room for books.

Gift92 work to add value to items by reconditioning or re-purposing them before sale, and check all electrical items for safety.