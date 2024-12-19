Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 14:10 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (December 9-December 15).

Across Wyre, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the demolition of the conversion of one big shop into three, a new hydrotherapy pool and changes to a community centre amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between December and December 15

1. Wyre planning

Wyre planning applications validated between December and December 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed new hydrotherapy pool

2. 129 Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7HJ

Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed new hydrotherapy pool | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of an air source heat pump to rear.

3. Pointer House, Lancaster Road, Preesall FY6 0HN

Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of an air source heat pump to rear. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of glazed balustrade to create first floor balcony

4. 18 Elms Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2JB

Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of glazed balustrade to create first floor balcony | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangCouncil
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice