3 . Maxi Fitness, Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood FY7 6ST

Application validated on Nov 25 for Change of use from former working mens club/bar to fitness centre (first-floor) and children's play centre and café (ground floor), new entrance doors and replacement of fire escape staircase and new external flue (part retrospective) (variation of condition 5 (operational hours) on planning application 17/00212/FUL to increase operation hours to 24hrs / 7 days a week under Section 73) | Google Maps