Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:29 GMT

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (November 11-November 17).

Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include an affordable bungalow estate, updates at the Jubilee Pub and various house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17 | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 11 for non-material amendment for removal of front bay window on planning permission 24/00673/FUL

2. 21 Green Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DP

Application validated on Nov 11 for non-material amendment for removal of front bay window on planning permission 24/00673/FUL | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 11 for single storey front extension to convert an existing toilet into a wet room

3. 3 Crabtree Orchard, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4JU

Application validated on Nov 11 for single storey front extension to convert an existing toilet into a wet room | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 11 for proposed Single and two storey side extensions

4. 45 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7AQ

Application validated on Nov 11 for proposed Single and two storey side extensions | Google Maps

