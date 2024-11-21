Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include an affordable bungalow estate, updates at the Jubilee Pub and various house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17

21 Green Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DP Application validated on Nov 11 for non-material amendment for removal of front bay window on planning permission 24/00673/FUL

3 Crabtree Orchard, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4JU Application validated on Nov 11 for single storey front extension to convert an existing toilet into a wet room

45 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7AQ Application validated on Nov 11 for proposed Single and two storey side extensions