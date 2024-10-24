23 planning applications in Preston North, Poulton, Thornton & Fleetwood (14/10-20/10)

Across Wyre, 23 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new shop, 17 new supported living flats and the installation of multiple telegraph poles amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit theWyre Planning System.

The Hedgerows, Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0FY Application validated on Oct 14 for erection of 1.no 5 bedroom dwelling (retrospective) (self build) (alternative scheme to permission 19/01213/REM).

Land to the north east of Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6BN Application validated on Oct 14 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of land for the purposes of agriculture

Land adjacent to the Travellers Rest, 90 - 94 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1EN Application validated on Oct 15 for Telecommunications notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1.no 9m wooden telegraph pole