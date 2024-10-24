23 planning applications in Preston North, Poulton, Thornton & Fleetwood (14/10-20/10)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (October 14-October 20).

Across Wyre, 23 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new shop, 17 new supported living flats and the installation of multiple telegraph poles amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit theWyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between October 14 and October 20

All the Wyre planning applications validated between October 14 and October 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Oct 14 for erection of 1.no 5 bedroom dwelling (retrospective) (self build) (alternative scheme to permission 19/01213/REM).

2. The Hedgerows, Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0FY

Application validated on Oct 14 for erection of 1.no 5 bedroom dwelling (retrospective) (self build) (alternative scheme to permission 19/01213/REM). | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Oct 14 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of land for the purposes of agriculture

3. Land to the north east of Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6BN

Application validated on Oct 14 for Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of land for the purposes of agriculture | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Oct 15 for Telecommunications notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1.no 9m wooden telegraph pole

4. Land adjacent to the Travellers Rest, 90 - 94 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1EN

Application validated on Oct 15 for Telecommunications notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1.no 9m wooden telegraph pole | Google Maps

Photo Sales
