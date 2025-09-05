Fylde MP Andrew Snowden has called on the Government to place an order for more Typhoon fighter jets from BAE Systems, warning thousands jobs are at risk.

Speaking in the House of Commons during a statement on the insolvency of Speciality Steel UK Ltd, Mr Snowden highlighted the wider risks to strategically vital industries.

He pointed specifically to the absence of a Government order for 25 new Typhoon aircraft.

He said: “This is the second crisis we’ve seen in the steel industry in the past year, and it has ripple effects across commercially operated industries that are critical to our national security.

“In Lancashire, the failure to place an order for 25 Typhoon jets is risking thousands of jobs in the defence industry at BAE Systems.

“We need proper join-up between Government departments to ensure industries vital to our national defence and security – from steel, to nuclear fuel at Springfield, to aerospace – are strategically supported so they remain sustainable into the future."

The Business Minister acknowledged the importance of the defence sector and confirmed a dedicated defence strategy will be published shortly, alongside existing industrial growth plans.

Mr Snowden added: “I will keep pushing on this until we see those jets ordered. Our national defence depends on it, and so do thousands of livelihoods here in Lancashire.

“BAE workers and supply chain businesses deserve certainty, not delays”

BAE Systems’ Warton and Samlesbury sites employ thousands of local people and support many more across the supply chain.

Securing the Typhoon order has long been seen as essential to sustaining skills and jobs in the region.