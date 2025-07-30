The future of Blackpool's new £21million cinema is hanging in the balance as operator Backlot is set to leave just 16 months after opening.

The multiplex IMAX cinema, the resort’s only cinema and the county’s only venue with an IMAX screen, could face closure if a new operator cannot be found.

Accompanied by a themed diner, the Backlot Cinema was built as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre and officially opened on March 22, 2024.

Now the Blackpool Gazette and sister title Lancashire Post understands Blackpool Council - the owner of the building - has brought about the change by seeking out a new tenant operator.

The multi-screen cinema is an extension to Houndshill Shopping Centre, and boasts Lancashire's only IMAX screen

This means current operator John Sullivan under the name Backlot will no longer run the state-of-the-art venue.

While yet to sign on the dotted line, The Gazette and The Post understands the new operator in talks to run the cinema is The Arc Cinema chain, which has seven branches across the UK including in Preston, Great Yarmouth and Beeston.

Talks are thought to be at an advanced stage and no closure of the cinema is on the cards.

Blackpool Council said it is committed to maintaining the cinema’s role within the town's tourism and cultural offering and reassured cinema fans it is very much ‘business as usual’.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "We’ve been working closely to secure the future of The Backlot Cinema and are in positive discussion with a new operator.

“This transition will ensure the cinema remains a leading destination within Blackpool’s entertainment landscape, supporting local regeneration and enhancing the experiences available to residents and visitors.”

The Backlot Cinema, situated in the heart of the town, has been seen as a key asset in Blackpool’s wider efforts to boost its leisure and cultural offerings, attracting both locals and tourists.

Work to build the cinema on the site of the former Tower Street car park began in September 2021, with nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the diner which will occupy restaurant space in the scheme.

Investment included £5m of funding from the government's Getting Building Fund.

The balance came from council borrowing, plus a further £6m investment in the fit-out of the building including the IMAX screen.

Blackpool was without a mainstream cinema when the Odeon on Rigby Road closed in June 2023 when the lease came to an end.

Previously, the council had said the development would draw an extra 1.2 million shoppers and visitors to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, which it owns.

Homes and garden retailer Wilko had been due to move into retail space in the building until the collapse of the chain.

The council bought the Houndshill Shopping Centre for £47.6m in November 2019 as part of its long-term strategy to revitalise the town centre.

The Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post has approached The Arch and The Backlot for comment but at the time of publishing had not had a response.