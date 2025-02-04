More detailed soil sampling is set to take place in Thornton as part of an ongoing investigation into the potential release of a carcinogenic substance from a chemical plant.

The investigation focuses on pollution from Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a substance historically used in a range of everyday products, such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.

PFOA was utilised at the former ICI site in the Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone.

An area around the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone in Thornton is the subject of a contamination investigation | National World

In July 2024, Wyre Council launched an investigation into the historic use of PFOA by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd between the 1950s and 2012.

The investigation was conducted by the Environment Agency, with support from the council and other partners.

The first phase of soil sampling confirmed the presence of PFOA at all 22 parcels of land near the site.

Some results showed concentrations above the relevant screening values for certain land uses, particularly for land used to grow produce.

While the council stressed that elevated PFOA concentrations “are not necessarily a cause for concern”, the findings underscored the need for a more detailed investigation.

The Environment Agency has selected a number of locations for further soil sampling, following a grid-based approach that will provide the comprehensive data needed for a thorough scientific risk assessment.

Residents and landowners in the affected areas have been informed of this next phase of the investigation through letters sent by Wyre Council.

Coun Michael Vincent, Leader of Wyre Council, said: "The initial phase of sampling was designed to confirm whether the chemical had been deposited onto surrounding land after it was released into the air by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd. It was the first stage in a lengthy and complex investigation.

"Experts at the Environment Agency now need more detail to be able to undertake a risk assessment which will look at the level of PFOA found in the soil and the way the land is used.

“Our thanks go to the community for the help and assistance they have provided since the investigation was launched.”

He added: “We will continue to share information as soon as we can. The properties and land to be tested have not been selected because they have any increased risk or cause for concern, but using a scientific grid system developed by the Environment Agency.

“If residents who receive a letter are concerned they can contact us.

“We ask that as many residents and landowners as possible agree to take part as this will help the EA carry out the most comprehensive risk assessment possible”

Soil samples have already been collected from Sandringham Avenue Allotments while Occupation Road Allotments, which border the Hillhouse site, have also undergone further sampling.

It is hoped this second phase of sampling will be completed by the end of March.