More than 1,000 new doctors could be trained at North West universities this year after funding was announced for an additional 105 medical school places from September.

The aim is to train more medics for the region’s hospitals and surgeries - and is a forerunner of a larger national plan that aims to double medical school places by 2030 to 2031.

Chris Cutts, Regional Director of Workforce, Training and Education at NHS England North West, said: “We’re really excited to be delivering extra medical school places in the North West. This means there will be more doctors for our hospitals and surgeries in the future. The courses are hugely popular and competitive, and it is brilliant that these talent pipelines have been created, something that is all the more better in the long run. This is all about training the next generation of doctors and investing in the NHS."

"Places are available where they are most needed"

Mr Cutts added: “The location of these schools in our part of the country will also help ensure medical school places are available where they are most needed, including training much-needed additional doctors for the North West, which is a great place to live and work and because of this we do attract a large number of students.”

The increase means that more students will be able to take up medicine at universities that are close to home.

Which universities are involved?

The University of Chester will be providing medical places for the first time. Places have also been increased at the University of Central Lancashire and Edge Hill University. The NHS also funds medical places at the University of Liverpool, the University of Manchester and the University of Lancaster.

What difference will this make?

Registered nurse Hannah Jefferson is a mature student in the second year of her medicine degree at UCLan. She said: “As a mature student with a family, it was essential that I was able to attend a university within commuting distance from my home in Manchester. Fortunately, UCLan has a fantastic pre-school. I’m hoping the additional places will provide more opportunity for women like me to be able to have a family and pursue a career simultaneously."

Under-represented groups

The NHS is also working with local universities to encourage students from under-represented groups to become doctors. Edge Hill University, for instance, provides a medicine programme with foundation year for students from the North West who have the potential and aspiration to become doctors but whose background may mean it is less likely they will be able to meet the academic requirements for direct entry.