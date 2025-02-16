Fulwood man, 37, wanted in connection with Symonds Road burglary in Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an image of a 37-year-old man they wanted to speak to in connection with a burglary in Preston.

Lee Muir, 37, is wanted as part of enquiries into a house burglary in Symonds Road, Preston, earlier this week in which cash was stolen.

Lee Muir, from Fulwood, is described as around 5ft 9, of a slim build, with a beard and tattoos on his hands and neck.Lee Muir, from Fulwood, is described as around 5ft 9, of a slim build, with a beard and tattoos on his hands and neck.
Lee Muir, from Fulwood, is described as around 5ft 9, of a slim build, with a beard and tattoos on his hands and neck. | Preston Police

Muir, from Fulwood, is described as around 5ft 9, of a slim build, with a beard and tattoos on his hands and neck.

Any sightings of Muir or information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0325 of 10th February – or email [email protected].

Related topics:LancashirePrestonPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice