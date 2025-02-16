Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of a 37-year-old man they wanted to speak to in connection with a burglary in Preston.

Lee Muir, 37, is wanted as part of enquiries into a house burglary in Symonds Road, Preston, earlier this week in which cash was stolen.

Muir, from Fulwood, is described as around 5ft 9, of a slim build, with a beard and tattoos on his hands and neck.

Any sightings of Muir or information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0325 of 10th February – or email [email protected].