Fulwood boy set to climb Machu Picchu for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

A school boy who has cystic fibrosis will be trekking up Machu Picchu to raise funds for the charity which supports him.

For other inspirational children with cystic fibrosis click here /how-10-year-old-phoebe-from-walton-le-dale-plans-to-beat-cystic-fibrosis-1-8722114 and /lucy-to-fight-against-cystic-fibrosis-to-take-part-in-her-own-half-marathon-1-8400044

David Capitan with his brother Joseph



Eleven-year-old David Capitan, of Fulwood, will be making the climb with his step dad Sam Worden, 30, grandad David Finch, 58, and family friend Andy Bell, 61, to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

They will set off on Good Friday and take part in the four-day trek, before returning on April 8.

His mum, Hayley Devine said: “David was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2013 when he was seven. He was born in 2006 and so at that time babies were not tested for cystic fibrosis.

“When he was seven he had a bad cough and so we took him to see a private doctor, who diagnosed him with the condition.

“He has a normal lifestyle. He needs regular medication day and night and has nebulisers, physiotherapy and regular check ups at the cystic fibrosis clinic at Royal Preston Hospital.

“At the moment he is quite healthy. He tends to pick up chest infections but he manages to shake them off.

“I am really proud of him doing this trek, although I am slightly worried. It shows that you can have an active life with cystic fibrosis.

“The whole family is behind him, especially his younger brother Joseph, six, who wanted to go too. Instead he has the important job of monitoring the donations.”

David, a pupil at Hutton Grammar School, was inspired to do the trek after his dad, Carlos Capitan, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with his grandad in 2015, raising £3,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

He said: “I want to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust as it has given me a lot of support and I don’t want other people getting worse.

“I am prepared for the trek as I have climbed Snowdon and Scafell Pike, but Machu Picchu is a lot bigger and I am concerned about the altitude. I enjoy climbing and I am looking forward to going to Peru.”

To support Davis visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidcapitan