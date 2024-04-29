Detectives hunting for man who disappeared from secure unit in Preston thought to be in Rawtenstall
A fugitive who absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit is still being hunted by police.
Shaun Paul Smith who gave police the slip on Thursday is now thought to be on the loose in East Lancashire.
Smith, who also uses the alias Aemon Martin, was been spotted in Bank Street, Rawtenstall on Friday.
Detectives are now urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We’re refreshing our appeal with some new images of Shaun, who also goes by the name Aemon Martin, taken on Bank Street, Rawtenstall on Friday 26th April.
“As a reminder, he is white, with grey hair, slim build, a beard and moustache.
“He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack.
“He has links to Blackburn and Accrington town centres.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25th.”