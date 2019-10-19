Fugitive Kirkham prisoner who was jailed for assaulting a paramedic is arrested in Leyland

A man who absconded from Kirkham prison more than two months, where he was serving a sentence for assaulting a paramedic, has been arrested in Leyland.

Lewis Westwood, previously of Hillbrook Road, Leyland, was wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham on August 4.

Earlier this month police renewed their appeal for help in tracing the 25-year-old prisoner.

In 2014, he was jailed for eight years at Preston Crown Court for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Aged 19, Westwood pleaded guilty to clubbing a young paramedic to the ground with a baseball bat during a 999 call to Hillbrook Road, Leyland.

The paramedic suffered a fractured skull after Westwood continued to hit him with the bat as he lay on the ground.

A spokesman for South Ribble Police said: "We have arrested a man who was wanted for absconding from prison where he was serving a sentence for assaulting a paramedic. He was arrested this morning in the Leyland area. Thanks for your help as ever."