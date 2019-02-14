Friends of Walton Park create a Giant Bug Hotel in Walton-le-Dale

Members of Friends of Walton Park have now completed their Giant Bug Hotel, providing a suitable home for creepy crawlies at the Walton-le-Dale park.

The project was possible thanks to a grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

A spokesman from South Ribble Borough Council said: “A huge shout out to the Eco-Committee at Lostock Hall Community Primary School; the Community Payback Team from Cumbria and Lancashire CRC Probation; and the Neighbourhood Services Team from South Ribble Borough Council, who all helped to create this wonderful feature which will provide a wonderful home for the park’s resident bugs."

Friends of Walton Park meet at the park entrance at 10am on the second Tuesday of the month. Everyone welcome to attend.