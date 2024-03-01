Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The friends and family of a much-loved Preston man need your help giving him one last party.

Tom Gielty, 61, is one of only 4,000 people in the UK with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

Tragic change of plan

Tom, who used to run the Krazy Kitchen cafe in Plungington, has had the condition for nearly four years, and the life expectancy from diagnosis is around right years. His loved ones hoped to raise £10,000 for stem cell therapy in Serbia, but tragically, the plans have had to change.

Family friend Byron Highton is leading the fundraising, with a sponsored Three Peak climb. He said: "Sadly, he's not going to make it for the stem cell treatment, he's too poorly. But we're still going to do the fundraising anyway. It will go towards his funeral and hopefully one last party for him."

Donate to Tom's fund here Byron said: "He's such a good man. He's very, very bubbly and he's always been there for people in the community, so we want to give something back." He added: "The party will have to be something like a mini rave with UV paint."

Byron, who has completed fundraising missions before with his anti-crime charity the JJ Effect, says 10 people have so far signed up for the Three Peaks Challenge on May 18, but will welcome anyone who turns up on the starting line.