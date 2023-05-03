News you can trust since 1886
Friends have a long way to go for a drink!

Longridge nursery practitioner Margaret Harrison and her friend Joy Marsden found themselves with a long way to go for a drink when they set out on a walk that raised £1,160 for charities Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Society.

By Julie FranklandContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
A long way to go for a drink but all in a good cause, Joy (back row, far right) and Margaret (front row, second from the right) with some of those who joined them on their annual charity 10 mile, 10 pub walk this yearA long way to go for a drink but all in a good cause, Joy (back row, far right) and Margaret (front row, second from the right) with some of those who joined them on their annual charity 10 mile, 10 pub walk this year
The duo organised a ten mile, ten pub charity walk to raise their donation, which is being equally split between the two causes.

They were joined on the trek that went from Longridge to Grimsargh and Goosnargh before returning to Longridge by about 100 family members and friends, who each donated £10 to take part with some gifting more. Margaret, who works at Alston Lane Nursery, said: “Joy and I have been organising this event annually for about 10 years.

“We alter the route and pick our charities based on circumstances – what cause is most relevant at the time. This year, we have a friend who has just finished treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and other friends, who lost a family member to Motor Neurone Disease last year.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

