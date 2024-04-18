Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans for a fried chicken takeaway dubbed ‘similar to KFC’ have been recommended for approval in Penwortham.

Andy Kirkham is seeking permission to change the use of the vacant ground floor of 55 Liverpool Road, and open a Chester's Chicken shop. As part of the proposal, a new extraction flue system would be installed at the rear, and the floor layout would be modified, with the existing toilet removed and re-installed. The unit has previously been used as an estate agents, funeral offices, and travel agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening hours are proposed as 11am to 10pm, every day, with customers encouraged to order ahead, online.

What are people saying?

In total, 114 letters of objections have been received by South Ribble Borough Council in relation to the proposal. Concerns include odours, the appearance of the extraction system, traffic and parking, noise and distrurbance, anti-social behaviour, an over-proliferation of takeaways in the vicinity, unattractive signage and light pollution.

One letter of support has been received and one letter that provides a neutral response to the proposal. There are no objections from any of the statutory consultees to the proposal.

55 Liverpool Road, Penwortham

What does the council say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter will be decided by members of South Ribble’s planning committee on Thursday, April 25. Planning officers have produced a report ahead of the meeting, recommending the plans are approved.

In the report, a planning officer states: “The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area and is not considered to impact on the amenities of neighbouring residential properties.”

They say the top of the flue would be 2.1m below the main roof ridge and would not have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the area, and dismiss concerns of an over concentration of takeaways in the area.