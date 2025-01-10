Friargate's Roper Hall in Preston set to reopen as Irish Bar Molly O'Malleys

By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:25 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
Get ready to enjoy the craic as a new Irish bar is set to open in Preston next week.

Located at the former Roper Hall at 114 Friargate Molly O’Malleys will be bringing a taste of Ireland to Prestonians.

Serving up creamy Guinness, alongside over 50 whiskeys, stouts and lagers, guests can also expect live Irish traditional music and maybe even some Irish dancing every Saturday from 2pm.

Irish Bar Molly O'Malleys will be bringing a taste of Ireland to Preston when it opens next week.
Irish Bar Molly O'Malleys will be bringing a taste of Ireland to Preston when it opens next week. | Molly O'Malleys

Live sport will also be shown and pub grub is also something future bound for the pub.

The Irish bar, where everyone will be made welcome and no one is stranger just friends that haven’t met yet, is set to open its doors on Friday, January 17.

Sláinte.

Related topics:Preston

News you can trust since 1886
