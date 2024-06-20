Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh plans to build more than 150 homes on the site of the former Ingol Golf And Squash Club in Preston have been revealed.

Anwyl Homes wants to construct 164 homes on the eastern side of the 25.6-acre site at Tanterton Hall Road, which was last used for golf in 2017. Since then, hundreds of homes have been built on the land, by several builders.

Previously, outline plans for a residential scheme on the land were approved, however the development never progressed to the reserved matters phase. A different housebuilder was behind the original scheme.

Anwyl Homes has now lodged a screening opinion request to decide whether or not an Environmental Impact Assessment would be required for the development.

The site Anwyl want to develop | Anwyl/PCC

A cover letter noted that the project will be subject to internal access roads which will feature the main access off Tanterton Hall Road, and link into the Rowland Homes development situated to the north.

The remainder of the site will be landscaped with a mix of plants, hedgerows and new ponds. A cycleway will be built, linking to the existing adjacent Bellway development and onto the road network.