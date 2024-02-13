Free financial fraud event at building society in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire Building Society branch, on Fishergate, will be hosting the session from 10.00am on Wednesday 6th March, which is open to members of the public and customers. The session will include advice on how to spot common types of financial scams, including investment, romance, impersonation, and purchase scams. Participants will also be directed to information and tools to help keep them and their money safe.

Building Societies, banks and other financial service providers work hard to protect their customers from financial crime. In 2022, almost 61.5p in every £1 of attempted unauthorised fraud was blocked by the industry. Unauthorised fraud losses affecting consumers totalled £726.9 million, but the financial services industry managed to prevent a further £1.2 billion.

Lynda Partington, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Preston, said: “Fraud scams can happen to anybody, but older people are often targeted when it comes to financial fraud. By hosting our fraud session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Preston to raise awareness around this issue. We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and the things you can do to prevent falling victim to fraud and scams.”

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud. This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.