Preston cricket star Freddie Flintoff has continued his musical journey with another World Cup anthem.

Following his musical offering for last month’s football World Cup, the Ribbleton-born sportsman has now released a theme song for the Cricket World Cup.

A still from Freddie Flintoff's Cricket World Cup anthem



On Top of the World features Freddie on lead vocals with a crowd of international cricket fans forming a choir.



The 2019 Cricket World Cup is being jointly hosted England and Wales, running from May 30 to July 14.