Freddie Flintoff’s son Rocky hits 12 on Lancashire debut during narrow Kent loss

Freddie Flintoff’s son Rocky scored just 12 on his first-team debut as Lancashire fell to a chastening five-run defeat to Kent in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Flintoff Jr has been prolific for the second XI and England Under-19s, but could not impress in Blackpool as Lancashire fell agonisingly short of their target of 210.

Keaton Jennings looked to have delivered a successful chase as he went into the final over on 107 not out. However, Matt Parkinson bowled last man Ollie Sutton to give Kent a narrow victory and leave the former England opener stranded.

Rocky Flintoff has become Lancashire's youngest-ever player | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Nottinghamshire bowled Yorkshire out for 126 in an 83-run victory.

Brett Hutton took six for 38 as the Outlaws skittled their visitors after themselves being dismissed for 209, with Lyndon James hitting 76.

Surrey slipped to a second successive loss after being bowled out for 121 by Glamorgan, with Jamie McIlroy, Dan Douthwaite, Ben Kellaway and Andy Gorvin taking two wickets each.

The Welsh side chased the target in just 15 overs, with Colin Ingram hitting a 26-ball 39 in a seven-wicket win.

He recently received his first England U19s call-up | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Toby Albert’s classy 96 not out guided Hampshire to a five-wicket win over Somerset.

Albert finished four short of his century as Hampshire chased down their target of 242 for the loss of five wickets.

Andrew Umeed’s 82 guided Somerset to a competitive target, with Michael Vaughan’s son Archie scoring just nine.

Warwickshire made it three wins from three, but their latest was a nervy one-wicket success over Sussex.

A comfortable win looked on the cards after Sussex were dismissed for 173, but they stuttered in response, needing number 11 Oliver Hannon-Dalby to see them over the line.

Captain Jake Libby’s 89 helped Worcestershire to a 93-run over Durham, who were dismissed for 163.

Shane Snater’s three for 39 helped Essex beat Gloucestershire by 63 runs.