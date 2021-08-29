Four youngsters stuck on roof in Preston park after climbing up to get football
Firefighters had to rescue four children who climbed onto a building in a Preston park to retrieve their football.
The youngsters, aged between seven and 10, found themselves stuck on the roof in Waverley Park, Ribbleton and had to be helped down after calling the fire brigade.
A firefighter who attended said: "They had climbed onto a garage to get their football.
"But when they got up there they decided for some reason they couldn't get down, so they decided to call the fire brigade."