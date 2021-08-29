Four youngsters stuck on roof in Preston park after climbing up to get football

Waverley Park in Ribbleton where firefighters had to rescue the children.

The youngsters, aged between seven and 10, found themselves stuck on the roof in Waverley Park, Ribbleton and had to be helped down after calling the fire brigade.

A firefighter who attended said: "They had climbed onto a garage to get their football.