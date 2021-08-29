Four youngsters stuck on roof in Preston park after climbing up to get football

Firefighters had to rescue four children who climbed onto a building in a Preston park to retrieve their football.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 9:30 am
Waverley Park in Ribbleton where firefighters had to rescue the children.

The youngsters, aged between seven and 10, found themselves stuck on the roof in Waverley Park, Ribbleton and had to be helped down after calling the fire brigade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A firefighter who attended said: "They had climbed onto a garage to get their football.

"But when they got up there they decided for some reason they couldn't get down, so they decided to call the fire brigade."