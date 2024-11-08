Four road closures in Preston for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Preston's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston's motorists will have four road closures to avoid | PA

M55 : From 8pm September 19 to 5am November 16 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes) - M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 32 to 30 -Various lane closures as column cut down.

: From 8pm September 19 to 5am November 16 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes) - M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 32 to 30 -Various lane closures as column cut down. A585: From 8am August 30 to 8pm January 2, 2025 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) - M55 and M6, junction 32 - Heavy traffic due to Blackpool Illuminations.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M55 : From 8pm November 5 to 6am November 30 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 30 to 32 - Various lane closures for signs works.

: From 8pm November 5 to 6am November 30 - Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 30 to 32 - Various lane closures for signs works. M55: From 10pm November 5 to 6am November 16 - Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 1 - Lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.