Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Plover Street at approximately 2.25am on Friday (June 16).

The aerial ladder from Blackpool was also called to the incident which involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Four casualties were assessed from smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the fire was under investigation.