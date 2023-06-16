Four people assessed for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in kitchen of Preston home
Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:58 BST
Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Plover Street at approximately 2.25am on Friday (June 16).
The aerial ladder from Blackpool was also called to the incident which involved the kitchen of a domestic property.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
Four casualties were assessed from smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.