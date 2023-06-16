News you can trust since 1886
Four people assessed for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in kitchen of Preston home

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:58 BST

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Plover Street at approximately 2.25am on Friday (June 16).

The aerial ladder from Blackpool was also called to the incident which involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Four fire engines were called to a kitchen fire in Plover Street, Preston
Four fire engines were called to a kitchen fire in Plover Street, Preston
Four casualties were assessed from smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Crews were in attendance for around two hours.

