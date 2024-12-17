Four people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs, mobile phones and a large sum of cash in Blackpool.

Drugs warrants were conducted at two addresses on Handley Road last Wednesday.

Officers subsequently found and confiscated Class A and B drugs, mobile phones and a significant amount of cash.

A 25-year-old-man from Bradford, a 30-year-old woman from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Blackpool and an 18-year-old man from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

“They have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.