Four men arrested after suspected Class A drugs found in Nelson police raid

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 13:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs during an early morning raid in Nelson.

Officers executed a warrant at the address yesterday, forcing entry with specialist equipment.

A significant amount of suspected Class A drugs were discovered during a search of the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in NelsonFour men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in Nelson
Four men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in Nelson | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

All four men found at the address were arrested and taken into custody at Greenbank Police Station.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were up bright and early to pay a visit to four men at an address in Nelson.

“Thanks to our warrant and a big red key, we ‘knocked’ on the door and made our way inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After a little bit we found a big chunk of what we reckon is Class A drugs.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:DrugsNelsonLancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice