Four men arrested after suspected Class A drugs found in Nelson police raid
Officers executed a warrant at the address yesterday, forcing entry with specialist equipment.
A significant amount of suspected Class A drugs were discovered during a search of the premises.
All four men found at the address were arrested and taken into custody at Greenbank Police Station.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were up bright and early to pay a visit to four men at an address in Nelson.
“Thanks to our warrant and a big red key, we ‘knocked’ on the door and made our way inside.
“After a little bit we found a big chunk of what we reckon is Class A drugs.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.