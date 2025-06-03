Four men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs during an early morning raid in Nelson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers executed a warrant at the address yesterday, forcing entry with specialist equipment.

A significant amount of suspected Class A drugs were discovered during a search of the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four men have been arrested after police uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in Nelson | Lancashire Police

All four men found at the address were arrested and taken into custody at Greenbank Police Station.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were up bright and early to pay a visit to four men at an address in Nelson.

“Thanks to our warrant and a big red key, we ‘knocked’ on the door and made our way inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a little bit we found a big chunk of what we reckon is Class A drugs.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.