When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

29 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . The Tipsy Cow, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA Rated 4 on May 23. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Mimmo’s Italian Restaurant, Victoria Road East, Thornton, FY5 5HT Rated 5 on June 19. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bull, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DH Rated 4 on May 23. | Google Photo Sales