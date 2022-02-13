Four fire engines called to bedroom fire in Preston last night

The incident happened at a home in the city centre.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:30 am

Last night, four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended a fire involving a bedroom of a domestic property on Shuttleworth Road in Preston.

Called to the scene at 11:16 pm, the firefighters were in attendance for approximately two and a half hours.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three positive pressure ventilation units and one triple extension ladder to put the fire out.

