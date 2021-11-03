Four dogs rescued from burning building by firefighters in Lancashire

Emergency service teams were mobilised after a fire broke out at domestic property in Spring Street shortly after 11.40am today (November 3).

The home was "well alight" when four fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn arrived at the scene.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two positive pressure ventilation units, and a gas monitor to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency service teams were called after a fire broke out at domestic property in Spring Street, Accrington

Four dogs were rescued from the property by firefighters.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.