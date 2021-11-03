Four dogs rescued from burning building by firefighters in Lancashire
Four dogs were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Accrington.
Emergency service teams were mobilised after a fire broke out at domestic property in Spring Street shortly after 11.40am today (November 3).
The home was "well alight" when four fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn arrived at the scene.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two positive pressure ventilation units, and a gas monitor to extinguish the flames.
Four dogs were rescued from the property by firefighters.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
