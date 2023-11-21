Four bodies have been recovered from a car in search for missing teenagers.

Four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, following a search for missing teenagers Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris.

Supt Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”