The bikes were seized for a range of offences including no insurance, disqualified driving and also one bike is suspected stolen.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:21 GMT
Four bikes have been seized by police investigating damage to protected land at Rivington.

The bikes were seized for a range of offences including no insurance, disqualified driving and also one bike is suspected stolen.

Chorley and Leyland Neighbourhood Police had been out working in partnership with United Utilities and Chorley Council. Police say the damage costs millions of pounds and affects the eco system, which takes years to recover.

A spokesperson for the police said: "This is a protected site by Natural England and we will continue to work together to stop the damage."

Police seized four bikes over the weekend for a range of offences including no insurance, disqualified driving and also one bike is suspected stolen.

Georges Lane into Belmont Road is a green lane and vehicles must be insured/taxed to drive on it.

