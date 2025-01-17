Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been arrested after the body of a missing man was found in Darwen.

Kevin Coates, 43, was reported missing after he was last seen on Tottenham Road at around 10.10pm on January 7.

Officers today confirmed his body was found on January 14, prompting a full investigation by police.

Kevin Coates pictured with his nephew | Lancashire Police

A post-mortem has been conducted, but authorities said they were still working to determine the cause of Kevin’s death.

Police said they were also investigating reports that Kevin had been assaulted at his home on Fowler Heights Close prior his disappearance.

Four people - three men, aged 37, 43, and 50 and a 56-year-old woman - were arrested in connection with the assault investigation.

Paying tribute to Kevin, his family said: “Kevin was a much-loved brother, father, son, and uncle who touched the hearts and souls of everyone he met.

“He would light up the room. He was a gentle person with a big heart and a lovely nature.

“As a family we are absolutely heartbroken. Kevin – this is not a goodbye but a see you later.”

Lancashire Police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with Kevin before he went missing.

Det Chief Insp Sarah Denson, of Blackburn CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Kevin’s loved ones at this time.

“We are looking into the circumstances around the assault and the events leading to Kevin’s death and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to get in touch.”

If you have any informaiton that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0916 of January 17.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.