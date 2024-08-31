3 . Mark Radcliffe and family, 45 - 2024: £440m

Starting his money making at an early age, Radcliffe lied about his age so he could get a job at a battery farm when he was just 10 years old. By 30 he was hailed as Britain’s first eBay millionaire off the back of First2save, a mobile phone accessories venture. But it was with Victorian Plumbing where he made his real money. He started the bathroom supplies business from a garden shed and later floated it on the stock market. | Victorian Plumbing