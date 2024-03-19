Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation was held last night where residents showed opposition to the Issa Foundation’s plans to build a new cemetery in Oswaldtwistle.

The meeting was held at Oswaldtwistle Social Club and was lead by Councillor Zak Khan who, along with local people, discussed their frustrations with the plans.

The main reasons for opposition include fears the area will become more congested, people wish to preserve the green belt land.

Oswaldtwistle locals say they feel the plans are unnecessary since there is enough cemetery space elsewhere.

A look at what the Oswaldtwitsle Cemetery will look like.

Speaking on what the overall consensus of the meeting was, Cllr Zak Khan said: “The Oswaldtwistle do not want these plans.

“The Issa Foundation are trying to enforce something that the community don’t want and won’t benefit them.

A spokesperson for the Issa Foundation said: “Whilst no application has been submitted as yet, an open event was held on the 8th March to showcase the proposed new plans.

“The Foundation presented detailed studies into traffic on Blackburn Road, flooding, environmental issues and landscaping.

“Comments have been taken on board and will assist the Foundation in finalising a planning application.

“The proposed use of the land is not inconsistent with current green belt policy and aims to provide an attractive landscaped environment and enhancements to natural capital.”

What are the plans?

Plans are still in their infancy with many more public consultations to be held yet initial plans from the Issa Foundation is the development of a cemetery called the Memorial Garden.

Initially, the Foundation asked for 35,000 burial plots in the area, spanning 84 acres yet this has now been reduced to 13,500 burial plots covering 18.5 hectares.

Any revenue generated from the services will be reinvested in providing ongoing facility resources and funeral services.

What is the location of the plans?

The site is bound by Blackburn Road (and Rishton town beyond) to the north, an industrial estate and housing (Oswaldtwistle & Accrington beyond) to the east, the M65 (and Blackburn beyond) to the west and the B6234 Stanhill Road to the south.

The site frontage and access is to Blackburn Road and the site’s topography varies across the site.

Who are the Issa Foundation?

The Issa Foundation is the charitable group set up in 2016 by the family of EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

Born in Blackburn, Mohsin and Zuber Issa began their careers working in their father’s local petrol station, They now own EG group and Asda.

The billionaire ASDA owners set the foundation up to invest in programmes which better the lives of people and communities they live in through:

Some of the foundation’s objectives include: educational provision, improvement in health and wellbeing as well as creating employment.

Why do the Foundation think the cemetery is needed?

On the Oswaldtwistle cemetery website, the foundation said ‘the cemetery is needed to fulfil the local need for Muslim burial space. A specialist needs assessment has been completed to address this requirement.’