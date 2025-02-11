If you were in Fleetwood on Saturday, you may have seen a face that looked Strictly familiar.

Giovanni Pernice, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, paid a visit to The Crown Ballroom, where he taught his own Ballando workshops.

More than 100 people had the chance to learn the Jive and Samba from the Italian dancer, who won the 19th season of Strictly with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.

Giovanni Pernice leads from the front during the workshop at the Crown Dance Studio in Fleetwood | Third party

The Crown Ballroom, based on site at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood, is owned by Ali Slinger, who is also the Creative Director for Dance Floor Heroes, a Strictly show with real people from all walks of life, living the ultimate dance dream.

The Strictly cast are great friends of Ali, and a number of top professionals from the show have visited in recent years, including Vincent Simone, Nikita Kuzmin, Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton and, on a previous occasion, Giovanni himself.

Pals - Giovanni Pernice with Crown Ballroom owner Ali Slinger | Third party

Ali said: "It's always great to bring talented guest teachers in for our dancers, but to learn from the Strictly Pros is a different level.

"It's brilliant to have Giovanni visit again, our dancers here have loved the experience of being taught by him.

“Giovanni teaches with good humour and great fun methods, he's a joy to have in the ballroom.”

Giovanni (centre in white top) with dancers at the Crown Ballroom in Fleetwood | Third party

Giovanni left Strictly last year after the BBC decided not to renew his contract following a fall out over claims of abusive behaviour by some of his dance partners, which he strongly denied.

Ali added: “He's had a tough time, but he's bouncing back. It's a great way for him to connect with his fans and it's clear his popularity is as big as ever."

The Crown Ballroom is the only dance school in the country to bring regular workshops with Strictly stars and Ali says there are going to be a few more famous faces gracing the floor in the next few months.