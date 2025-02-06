A popular showbar that closed its doors last year in Preston is getting ready to reopen.

The former Riva Showbar, located at 53 Tithebarn Street, will reopen as Stage City - a brand new 1,500 capacity events arena.

It will host white collar boxing events, Abbaake nights and even the popular Bongo’s Bingo will be making a triumphant return.

So far there are three Bongos Bingo nights earmarked to take place - Saturday, March 22, Friday, April 5 and 18.

Riva showbar announced it would close last year after a final New Year's Eve party.

The post at the time read: “It’s time to say goodbye. After many unforgettable nights, the odd Henry Hoover, disco ball helmet and endless magical memories, Bongo’s Bingo is leaving Riva Showbar at the end of the year as the venue closes its doors for good after New Year’s Eve.”

Announcing the exciting comeback news on their social media feed a spokesperson for Stage City said: ”Preston, WE'RE BACK!

“Join us at Stage City (formerly Riva) on the 22nd of March 2025 as we make our big return.

“We are excited to be bringing Preston a brand new events arena.”

Stage City tickets are now live with over 50 events to book for 2025.

To make a booking/view all the events, click HERE.