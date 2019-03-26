Former Preston North End captain given suspended jail term after attack

Have your say

​A former Preston North End captain was today given a suspended prison sentence after admitting attacking a woman.

​John Joseph Welsh, 35, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was given a 15-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Welsh, of Eaton Road, West Derby, was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay £2,000 compensation to his victim Jeanette Gavin.

The court was told that​ Welsh became involved in an altercation with a couple at a bus stop during a night out in Liverpool.

Welsh was said to have kicked the 57-year-old in the right leg, leaving her with a fracture.

The court heard that he also received injuries himself in the incident.

Welsh spent six years with Preston and was in the side which won the League One play-off final at Wembley in 2015.

He joined Grimsby Town last summer after being released by Preston North End.

Welsh left Grimsby last week by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old midfielder made 12 starts and five substitute appearances for the Mariners, with his last game coming at the end of January.

A spokesman for Grimsby Town FC said today the club would not be commenting on the court case because he was no longer one of its players.