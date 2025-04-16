Former mayoress of Chorley died days after falling backwards on stairs on Christmas Eve

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former mayoress of Chorley died in hospital days after falling at her home, an inquest heard.

Brenda Gee, 80, of Hawkshead Avenue, Euxton, fell backwards down some stairs on Christmas Eve 2024.

She died seven days later from pneumonia, with injuries from the fall deemed as a contributory cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former mayoress of Chorley Brenda Gee, 88, of Hawkshead Avenue, Euxton, fell backwards down some stairs on Christmas Eve 2024, which contributed to her death severeal days later. Former mayoress of Chorley Brenda Gee, 88, of Hawkshead Avenue, Euxton, fell backwards down some stairs on Christmas Eve 2024, which contributed to her death severeal days later.
Former mayoress of Chorley Brenda Gee, 88, of Hawkshead Avenue, Euxton, fell backwards down some stairs on Christmas Eve 2024, which contributed to her death severeal days later. | S

Preston Coroners Court was told that Mrs Gee was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance after falling at home.

She suffered some injuries and was admitted.Mrs Gee also suffered from asthma and developed acute kidney injury.

Her condition deteriorated and she was eventually placed in palliative care. She died on December 31, 2024.

Her family said in a statement that Mrs Gee suffered from asthma and could be unsteady on her feet. She fell down the stairs while walking up to bed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Gee was conscious when found and could not explain what had happened.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Mayor of Chorley Councillor Danny Gee hosting his charity ball at Park Hall pictured with his mayoress Brenda Gee and former Mayor of Chorley Coun Ray Parr and his wife Dorothy.Mayor of Chorley Councillor Danny Gee hosting his charity ball at Park Hall pictured with his mayoress Brenda Gee and former Mayor of Chorley Coun Ray Parr and his wife Dorothy.
Mayor of Chorley Councillor Danny Gee hosting his charity ball at Park Hall pictured with his mayoress Brenda Gee and former Mayor of Chorley Coun Ray Parr and his wife Dorothy. | S

Recording a narrative conclusion, area coroner Chris Long said there were underlying illnesses before she was admitted to hospital.

She had a pre-existing chest infection and sadly the treatment she received did not have a positive outcome.

Mrs Gee was Mayoress of Chorley in 2004-5 when her husband Danny was Mayor.

Related topics:LancashireChorleyCouncilMayoress

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice