A former mayoress of Chorley died in hospital days after falling at her home, an inquest heard.

Brenda Gee, 80, of Hawkshead Avenue, Euxton, fell backwards down some stairs on Christmas Eve 2024.

She died seven days later from pneumonia, with injuries from the fall deemed as a contributory cause.

Preston Coroners Court was told that Mrs Gee was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance after falling at home.

She suffered some injuries and was admitted.Mrs Gee also suffered from asthma and developed acute kidney injury.

Her condition deteriorated and she was eventually placed in palliative care. She died on December 31, 2024.

Her family said in a statement that Mrs Gee suffered from asthma and could be unsteady on her feet. She fell down the stairs while walking up to bed.

Mrs Gee was conscious when found and could not explain what had happened.

Mayor of Chorley Councillor Danny Gee hosting his charity ball at Park Hall pictured with his mayoress Brenda Gee and former Mayor of Chorley Coun Ray Parr and his wife Dorothy. | S

Recording a narrative conclusion, area coroner Chris Long said there were underlying illnesses before she was admitted to hospital.

She had a pre-existing chest infection and sadly the treatment she received did not have a positive outcome.

Mrs Gee was Mayoress of Chorley in 2004-5 when her husband Danny was Mayor.