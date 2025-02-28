A former Lancashire Police officer has received a suspended sentence after sharing sensitive information with her family about the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Lancashire Police said they received a report in March 2023 "regarding the potential unauthorised disclosure of sensitive police information".

The force said a woman was overheard discussing sensitive police details at a social event in Burnley.

At the event, she mentioned asking a woman named Molly why a police van was parked on a street in Bacup.

She added Molly revealed it was linked to a rape investigation after she "checked the police system”.

Further inquiries identified the individual as PC Molly Bury, a response officer in the East Division at the time.

The woman overheard at the event was revealed to be Bury's mother.

In December 2023, a warrant was executed at a property in Oswaldtwistle, where electronic devices were seized.

The devices showed that Bury had accessed police computer systems between October 31, 2019, and May 8, 2023, while on rest days or off sick.

These included searches related to the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Her body was later found a mile from where she was last seen after she had fallen in the River Wyre and drowned.

Bury was arrested and interviewed in March before being summoned to court.

She later admitted 32 counts under the Computer Misuse Act and received a six-month suspended sentence at Chester Magistrates' Court.

Bury resigned from the police force while under investigation.

A case of gross misconduct was proved at an accelerated misconduct hearing held last year where it was deemed had she not already resigned she would have been dismissed.

Det Chief Insp Pete Reil, from Lancashire Police’s Anti- Corruption Unit, said: “The public trust the police with their data, particularly when they or their loved ones have been victims of crime. They expect officers and police staff to act responsibly and sensitively with it.

“Molly Bury’s behaviour fell way below what the constabulary expects and what the public would expect of a serving police officer.”

He added: “I want to make it clear that the overwhelming majority of police officers in Lancashire are law abiding, respectful and go to work to make a difference in the communities in which they serve.

“Where there is any evidence of wrongdoing by an officer or staff member, our ACU will identify it, investigate it and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to take the appropriate action.”