A former Lancashire Police officer has been jailed after pictures of a naked young girl were found on his phone.

The forces’ Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) first arrested Joel Choudhury in May 2023 after an unrelated investigation highlighted concerning behaviour on his part.

Choudhury, who was a response constable in the South Division at that time, was suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation into his conduct.

During an examination of Choudhury’s mobile phone, experts found “concerning images” which he had captured while on duty.

They included:

Two images of a vulnerable naked 16-year-old girl which he had captured off her phone.

Five covertly taken images of a vulnerable victim of crime. The images showed the woman’s chest area and were taken by Choudhury in the victim’s living room.

Two images of a mobile phone lock screen. The lock screen image was a selfie of a naked woman. Enquiries found that Choudhury had captured these images off the mobile phone of the woman’s ex-partner after he had been arrested.

Choudhury, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and making indecent images of children.

The indecent image offences related to the photographs he had taken off the 16-year-old girl’s mobile phone.

Choudhury pleaded guilty to those offences and was added to the Sex Offenders Register when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court in June.

He was later jailed for 16 months and given a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after appearing at the same court on Friday (December 6).

Choudhury resigned from the Constabulary while under investigation earlier this year.

However, an accelerated misconduct hearing was held in June where gross misconduct was proved.

Choudhury was added to the Barred List, which prevents him from ever working in law enforcement.

Det Chief Inspector Pete Reil, from Lancashire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), said: “Choudhury’s behaviour was completely reprehensible and not compatible with anyone who has the privilege of wearing a police uniform.

“I welcome the sentence handed down today and hope it demonstrates to the public that this behaviour will not be tolerated by Lancashire Constabulary or the courts.

“This was a proactive investigation which came about on the back of concerns raised about Choudhury’s conduct by ACU officers while carrying out enquiries for an unrelated case.

“Expedited enquiries revealed his truly appalling behaviour committed against victims of crime at a time when they were particularly vulnerable. As a result Choudhury was quickly arrested and suspended from duty.”

He added: “I want to make it clear that the overwhelming majority of police officers in Lancashire are law abiding, respectful and go to work to make a difference in the communities in which they serve.

“Where there is any evidence of wrongdoing by an officer or staff member, our ACU will identify it, investigate it and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to take the appropriate action.”

If you would like to report any concerns regarding the behaviour of officers and staff, email [email protected].

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.