Former Lancashire Police officer admits attempting to murder woman
A former Lancashire police officer from Preston has admitted the attempted murder of a woman.
James Riley, 28, pleaded guilty to trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10, 2022.
Riley, who served with Lancashire Constabulary, had previously denied the offence and faced trial at Manchester Crown Court next week. He changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing on Tuesday (November 6).
He was further remanded in custody by Judge Patrick Field KC after he entered his plea via videolink from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.
Riley, from Jepps Avenue, will be sentenced on January 12. He was dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.
Previously, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester, at about 11.30pm on November 10 2022. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.