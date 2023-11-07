News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Former Lancashire Police officer admits attempting to murder woman

A former Lancashire police officer from Preston has admitted the attempted murder of a woman.

Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:11 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Riley, 28, pleaded guilty to trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10, 2022.

Riley, who served with Lancashire Constabulary, had previously denied the offence and faced trial at Manchester Crown Court next week. He changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing on Tuesday (November 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was further remanded in custody by Judge Patrick Field KC after he entered his plea via videolink from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

Most Popular

Riley, from Jepps Avenue, will be sentenced on January 12. He was dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.

Previously, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester, at about 11.30pm on November 10 2022. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

Related topics:Police officerPrestonLancashireEmergency servicesSalford