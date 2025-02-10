Former Fleetwood teacher, 85, who faced charges of historic sex offences has died

A retired teacher who was facing charges of alleged historic sex offences in Fleetwood has died before coming to court, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Scarlett, 85, of Hitherfield Lane, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a boy under the age of 18.

Police said the allegations against the former teacher dated back to the 1970s and related to two alleged victims, when the accused was a teacher at Rossall School in Fleetwood.

He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on February, 7 but died at his home on January 30.