Everton's Jimmy Martin embarks on 32-mile walk from Preston North End to Goodison Park for Heartbeat charity

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 12:06 GMT

Everton's legendary former kit man Jimmy Martin embarked on an epic journey to raise £100,000 for a Preston-based charity.

Jimmy Martin walked 32 miles this weekend for Heartbeat - a Preston-based charity which played a vital role in his recovery after a heart attack.

The 74-year-old, who spent over three decades at the club, set off from the charity’s headquarters at Preston North End on Friday.

He aimed to arrive during halftime at the Everton V Newcastle match on Saturday.

To donate, you can visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jimmys-journey.

Take a look at our gallery as he set off on his journey below:

Talking about Heartbeat, Jimmy said: “They’ve done so much for me since my heart attack, and I want to help them the way they’ve helped me. They’re struggling financially, and I hope by raising £100,000, we can secure their future so they can continue supporting others like me.”

Accompanied by 12 supporters for the full journey, others joined Jimmy at different points in the challenge.

Dr Sally Seed, his cardiac rehabilitation instructor and fundraiser said: “To see him take on this 32-mile walk is incredible, but it’s a true reflection of his strength and character. He’s putting his heart and soul into this walk, not just for himself, but for everyone who relies on Heartbeat’s services.”

Supporters were encouraged to donate and cheer Jimmy on as he embarked on his journey.

