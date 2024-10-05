Jimmy Martin walked 32 miles this weekend for Heartbeat - a Preston-based charity which played a vital role in his recovery after a heart attack.
The 74-year-old, who spent over three decades at the club, set off from the charity’s headquarters at Preston North End on Friday.
He aimed to arrive during halftime at the Everton V Newcastle match on Saturday.
Take a look at our gallery as he set off on his journey below:
Talking about Heartbeat, Jimmy said: “They’ve done so much for me since my heart attack, and I want to help them the way they’ve helped me. They’re struggling financially, and I hope by raising £100,000, we can secure their future so they can continue supporting others like me.” | Neil Cross
Accompanied by 12 supporters for the full journey, others joined Jimmy at different points in the challenge. | Neil Cross
Dr Sally Seed, his cardiac rehabilitation instructor and fundraiser said: “To see him take on this 32-mile walk is incredible, but it’s a true reflection of his strength and character. He’s putting his heart and soul into this walk, not just for himself, but for everyone who relies on Heartbeat’s services.” | Neil Cross
Supporters were encouraged to donate and cheer Jimmy on as he embarked on his journey. | Neil Cross
