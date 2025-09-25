A unit formerly known as Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk, Chorley, is to reopen under a new name.

Rocafella Leisure Group, known for creating active, family-friendly experiences such as Total Ninja, will be relaunching the family entertainment centre as ReBel.

Former Escape Entertainment building in Chorley is to reopen as ReBel this autumn. | Paul Heyes

The brand-new family attraction is to create 20 jobs and is expected to open for the school half-term holidays in October, offering a wide range of activities designed to cater for all ages. From families with young children to groups of friends looking for a great night out, ReBel promises something for everyone under one roof.

What to expect at ReBel:

Soft play for the youngest adventurers.

Interactive soccer cage for football fanatics.

Shuffle boards.

Electric darts.

American pool.

Retro arcade games for competitive fun.

Ping pong.

Ten-pin bowling for classic family favourites.

New mums fitness classes to support parents in staying active and connected.

The former Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk shut down in January with Chorley Council citing the reason for this was due to the owners falling into “significant rent arrears”.

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “Following the closure of Escape Entertainment earlier this year, we’ve been working to ensure a new tenant that offers family entertainment, so we’re delighted that the ‘ReBel’ will be opening.

“We can’t wait to see visitors coming to enjoy the new attraction. Combined with the well-known brands, the cinema and independent businesses in Market Walk, this will encourage people to spend their leisure time in Chorley, and attract new visitors to the town, having a positive impact on the economy.

“We’re also hoping to have further exciting news about Market Walk to follow.”

The former Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk closed earlier this year. | Paul Heyes

A spokesperson for ReBel added: “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing something new and exciting to Chorley.

“ReBel isn’t just about fun and games – it’s about creating a space where families, friends, and the community can come together.

“With our investment, new jobs, and partnerships, we’re here to make a positive impact for the town.”

ReBel is expected to open some time this autumn.