A former Burnley FC footballer is scoring big in pet nutrition with the launch of his pet supplement brand in Manchester.

Neil Yadolahi, 31, is holding a launch party for WellPaws at the BrewDog DogHouse, 18-20 Fountain Street, from 10am-1pm, on Saturday, April 26, for a day of fun, freebies and furry friends.

Neil with his adorable dog Alfie who WellPaws is mirrored on. | UGC

This innovative pet wellness brand founded by the ex-premiership footballer is good news for pet pawrents everywhere with a range of supplements, designed to keep even the fussiest of cats and dogs happy and healthy.

For millions of devoted pet owners, getting their four-legged friends to take vital vitamins, minerals, and supplements can feel like a daily battle.

After all, pets have a knack for sniffing out anything remotely beneficial and promptly rejecting it.

To solve this age-old problem, WellPaws has developed a game-changing, first-of-its-kind range of vet-recommended, clinically proven pet supplements.

The secret is tasty, pet-approved syrups and visually appealing, chewable treats, so giving your fluffy loved one’s supplements is less of a struggle.

WellPaws was created from Neil’s personal experience. When his beloved dog, Alfie, began suffering from chronic joint pain in 2017, Neil became determined to find a way to help.

Seeing Alfie’s incredible improvement after using the right supplements ignited a passion to help other pets across the UK, and globally, and therefore WellPaws was born.

Neil said: “Our pets are family, but getting them to take their supplements shouldn’t feel like an episode of Mission Impossible.

“That’s why we’ve developed supplements that pets enjoy, so they can get the nutrients they need, without the drama.”

Some of the many WellPaws syrups available. | UGC

The WellPaws supplement range is packed with vet-approved, trial-based ingredients, formulated to support skin and coat health, joints, digestion, immunity, and even stress relief.

Each essential formula works for both dogs and cats, meaning multi-pet households can save money and simplify their supplement routine.

The range, which is available online, includes WellPaws syrups for skin and coat, bones and joints, immune boosters and chewables.