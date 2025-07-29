A former football stadium announcer from Accrington left a girl, 11, “overwhelmed and helpless” after grooming and sexually assaulting her.

Joshua Everitt, who also uses the name Joshua Everitt, groomed an 11-year-old girl before going on to sexually assault her.

He then threatened her if she told anyone what he had done.

In an impact statement to the court, she said: “I felt empty inside when Josh first touched me. I felt overwhelmed and helpless. I now feel frustrated. I’m annoyed that I was too scared to tell anyone and feel that I let him do it.

“Previously, Josh’s threats stopped me from telling people and reporting to the police as I was worried that he would carry them out. I isolated myself due to this. I was unable to tell anyone. He took away my ability to speak.

“However, after a period of time, I had the mindset of that not being my problem and I was so relieved when I told my family.”

Adcroft was a registered sex offender at the time of his latest offending but had kept his contact with the child a secret from the authorities.

The offending came to light in April 2024 and Adcroft was arrested by British Transport Police following his return from a work trip.

Adcroft’s house in Accrington was searched following his arrest and two laptops and an iPad were found hidden inside an upstairs wardrobe.

These devices had not been registered with the authorities - something he was required to do by a court order.

The electronic devices were searched and officers subsequently found indecent images of an eight-year-old girl from Essex on two of them.

Officers also found a chat log where Adcroft encouraged activity and instructed the girl’s mother on what images he wanted.

These offences took place on April 8 and 9, 2024.

A criminal investigation was also launched into the conduct of the victim’s mother.

A further 53 indecent images of children were found on Adcroft’s hidden devices.

“Josh has shown me a lot of love, treats and money since knowing him, but this would stop at times and I found it confusing,” the victim added.

“Looking back, it was like a cycle which I’d now describe as ‘love bombing’. Josh messed with my head.

“At the time I wondered why my friends and family didn’t do this to me. It was continuous love from them, but I was always second guessing and wondering when they would stop loving me, like Josh did.”

Adcroft, formerly of Lower Antley Street, Accrington, but now of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, soliciting indecent images of children, and 11 breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences.

As well as being jailed for 14 years at Preston Crown Court on Friday, Adcroft was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Chief Laura Fahey, of the East Child Protection Team, said: “Adcroft is a manipulative individual who takes an unhealthy interest in young girls for his own perverted sexual interests.

“In contrast, the victim highlighted above has shown incredible courage in coming forward and speaking out about what Adcroft had done to her, despite his threats. His behaviour has clearly had a profound impact on her, as highlighted by her statement to the court.

“I welcome the sentence handed down to Adcroft. He is an extremely dangerous sexual offender who is now off the streets and away from children.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.