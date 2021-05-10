Footage shows devastating blaze at Preston hair salon

In a video shared with Lancashire Post, a ferocious blaze can be seen raging in a flat above Adams' hair salon in New Hall Lane on Saturday night.

Fire crews rushed to the scene, at the junction with Tunbridge Street, after a 999 call was made shortly before midnight.

Footage shows the flat engulfed in fire, with flames seen rising from its windows as fire crews prepare to tackle it with jets and hose-reels.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the blaze, which has gutted the first-floor flat.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is still under investigation and has not revealed whether it is considered suspicious or not.

A fire service spokesman said: "Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to a flat fire above a shop on Tunbridge Street, Preston.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

The flat is located above Adams' hair salon at the junction of New Hall Lane and Tunbridge Street in Preston. Pic: Google